Keep up to date with the latest injury news and notes from around the NFL in Week 10.

Green Bay Packers

RB Ty Montgomery - OUT (ribs)

Following an injury to Aaron Jones, the Packers lost another key part of their backfield. Ty Montgomery will not return with a rib injury, the team announced. Montgomery missed time earlier this season with fractured ribs.

RB Aaron Jones - OUT (knee)

The running back is done for the day with a left knee injury, the team announced.

Buffalo Bills

LB Jerry Hughes - QUESTIONABLE (shin)

The Buffalo linebacker is questionable to return with a injury. He was on the sidelines as the Bills took the field for the second half.

New York Jets

CB Morris Claiborne - QUESTIONABLE (foot)

Claiborne left Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a foot injury, something he has struggled with for weeks. He was seen on the sideline without his helmet.

New Orleans Saints

RB Daniel Lasco - QUESTIONABLE

Lasco went down on a kick return during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Bufffalo Bills. He stayed down for several minutes and left in an ambulance. As he was loaded into the back, he gave a thumbs up to the crowd.

Washington Redskins

RB Rob Kelley - QUESTIONABLE (knee/ankle)

Kelley is questionable to return with a knee/ankle injury, the team announced.

WR Ryan Grant - OUT (concussion)

Grant suffered a hit to the head during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings and will not return, the team announced. He was temporarily cleared to return by the NFL's concussion protocol, but went back to the Washington locker room and was downgraded to out.

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Arrelious Benn - OUT (knee)

Benn is out for the rest of the game with a knee injury according to ESPN.