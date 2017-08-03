If Tannehill is out, what will it mean for Dolphins?

With the outlook on Miami Dolphins' quarterback Ryan Tannehill's knee worse than originally thought, a familiar face may return to the league as Tannehill's replacement in South Beach.

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, a source says that former quarterback Jay Cutler is interested in delaying his TV gig to play for the Dolphins. However, he would only do it for the starting job.

Here’s where it gets interesting: I’m told Cutler is interested in delaying TV gig to play for Gase but it’d need to be starting job/money. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 3, 2017

If Cutler was to return to the NFL as a member of the Dolphins, the 34-year-old would be reunited with Adam Gase, now head coach of the team. Gase was the offensive co-ordinator with the Chicago Bears in 2015 when Cutler was the quarterback and the two seemed to click. Cutler threw only 11 interceptions and had a career-high 92.3 passer rating.

A year later with the departure of Gase, Cutler struggled. He only played in five games due to injury, passing for 1,059 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions with a 59.1 completion percentage. Cutler was released by the Bears on March 9 and retired. He was then offered a colour commentary spot on FOX Sports for the upcoming NFL season.