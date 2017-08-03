After suffering a left knee injury earlier Thursday at practice, the Miami Dolphins are now fearful starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill will have to undergo season-ending surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter notes that no decision has been made on the issue.

Dolphins fear Ryan Tannehill will need season-ending knee surgery, but no decision on it has been made, sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2017

Schefter says the Dolphins pivot could elect to skip the surgery and return this season in six to eight weeks, but the Dolphins are reportedly worried that surgery might be the most likely option.

The 29-year-old's knee buckled Thursday morning and needed the help of trainers to get off the field. A team official told Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network that there was no structural damage found after undergoing a MRI.

Sigh of relief for #Dolphins. Member of org says no structural damage for Ryan Tannehill, knee same now as in am. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 3, 2017

Tannehill was forced to miss the last quarter of the 2016 season and the team's playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with an injury to the same knee. He did not have off-season surgery.

The Texas A&M product threw for 2995 yards with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over 13 games last season in Miami, his fifth with the team.

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, a source says that former quarterback Jay Cutler is interested in delaying his TV gig to play for the Dolphins. However, he would only do it for the starting job.