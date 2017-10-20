Barrie Colts right winger Andrei Svechnikov will undergo surgery in Toronto on Tuesday for a broken hand suffered earlier this week and is expected to out for eight weeks.

Svechnikov, a top prospect for next June's NHL draft, was taken first overall by the Colts in CHL Import Draft last summer. He leads Barrie in scoring with 10 goals and 14 points in 10 games.

The Russian forward scored 29 goals and tallied 58 points in 48 games with the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks last season.

Svechnikov is the second-ranked prospect in Bob McKenzie's pre-season draft ranking and third-ranked prospect in Craig Button's pre-season Craig's List player ranking.