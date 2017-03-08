ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Alexander Nylander set up Derek Grant with the tying goal early in the third period, then scored the winner with 1:20 to go as the Rochester Americans edged the Toronto Marlies 4-3 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Mac Bennett and Jean Dupuy also scored for Rochester (23-32-2) while Cole Schneider had two helpers.

Kerby Rychel had a goal and an assist for the Marlies (30-24-5) and Mike Sislo and Kasperi Kapanen rounded out the offence. Brett Findlay chipped in with two assists.

Americans goaltender Linus Ullmark stopped 18 shots. Toronto's Antoine Bibeau made 28 saves.

Both teams were 0 for 2 on the power play.

Earlier in the day the Marlies acquired forward Cal O'Reilly from Rochester. He didn't dress on Wednesday.