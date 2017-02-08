FLINT, Mich. — Mitchell Stephens was the lone scorer in the shootout as the London Knights edged the Flint Firebirds 4-3 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Stephens also scored in regulation time, forcing overtime for London (35-9-7) with a goal at the 16:00 mark of the third. Janne Kuokkanen and Adrian Carbonara found the back of the net as well. Tyler Johnson made 43 saves for the win.

Ty Dellandrea had a pair of goals for Flint (24-21-5) and Ryan Moore added a single. Garrett Forrest stopped 37 shots.

Neither team could score on the power play. The Knight were 0 for 3 and the Firebirds 0 for 8.

---

ATTACK 5 BULLDOGS 2

HAMILTON — Nick Suzuki and Santino Centorame both scored on the power play as Owen Sound skated past the Bulldogs.

Cordell James had a short-handed goal for the Attack (34-14-2), while Markus Phillips and Petrus Palmu also chipped in.

Michael Cramarossa and Niki Petti supplied the offence for Hamilton (23-23-5).

---

PETES 3 67's 1

OTTAWA — Steven Lorentz's power-play winner came at the 14:50 mark of the third period as Peterbroough downed the 67's.

Cole Fraser and Josh Coyle also scored for the Petes (30-16-5).

Jared Steege replied for Ottawa (20-26-5).

---

GREYHOUNDS 3 SPIRIT 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Jack Kopacka struck twice as the Greyhounds raced past Saginaw.

Zachary Senyshyn's 31st of the season was the winner for Sault Ste. Marie (36-13-3).

Max Grondin responded for the Spirit (20-24-8).

---