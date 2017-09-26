Kellerman calls Rams-49ers best game of the year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Ethan Westbrooks was arrested after an officer saw a stolen gun in his car when he was pulled over for speeding, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

Westbrooks was arrested Friday on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm, possessing a stolen firearm and possessing a high-capacity magazine, said Sgt. Chris Carr.

Westbrooks was stopped for speeding along Interstate 5 near Bakersfield on Friday and an officer spotted a gun in the glove box as Westbrooks was looking for his car's registration document, Carr said.

The gun, which had been reported stolen in Sacramento in 2009, was loaded with a high-capacity clip that held 13 rounds, Carr said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Westbrooks had an attorney who could comment on the allegations and the team declined to comment Tuesday.

Westbrooks is a starting defensive end who received a one-year extension through 2018 earlier this month, as he had been valuable during the prolonged holdout of All-Pro lineman Aaron Donald.

He has one sack and five tackles in three games. He's in his fourth season.

