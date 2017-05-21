BUSAN, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Vasek Pospisil downed Go Soeda of Japan 6-1, 6-2 on Sunday to capture the Busan Open Challenger.

It's the fifth ATP Challenger title for the product of Vancouver.

Pospisil recorded nine aces in the match and allowed just one break opportunity in 55 minutes.

The 26-year-old Pospisil moved up to No. 82 on the ATP World Tour rankings with the win — the first time he's been in the top 100 since July 2016.