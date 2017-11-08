ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Mathieu Gagnon had the eventual winner near the midway point of the game as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies downed the Shawinigan Cataractes 3-1 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.

Tommy Beaudoin and Mathieu Boucher also scored for the Huskies (11-3-5), while Samuel Harvey made 19 saves for the win.

Vasily Glotov opened scoring for the Cataractes (7-12-1). Mikhail Denisov kicked out 31 shots for Shawinigan.

Rouyn-Noranda went 0 for 5 on the power play and the Cataractes were 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 4 ISLANDERS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Phelix Martineau struck twice to lead Cape Breton past the Islanders.

Ross MacDougall put away the winner for the Screaming Eagles (11-8-1) at 11:50 of the second period. Leon Gawanke also scored for Cape Breton.

Olivier Desjardins and Keith Getson scored for Charlottetown (10-8-1).

---

WILDCATS 3 DRAKKAR 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Liam Dunda's short-handed goal was the eventual winner as the Wildcats edged Baie-Comeau.

Anderson MacDonald and Jonathan Aspirot chipped in for Moncton (12-7-2).

Gabriel Fortier and Jordan Martel replied for the Drakkar (8-9-1).

---

TIGRES 4 SAGUENEENS 2

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — James Phelan scored and added two assists as Victoriaville doubled the Sagueneens.

Andrew Smith had the winner for the Tigres (9-8-1) at 16:47 of the second period. Mathieu Sevigny and Alexandre Grise rounded out the attack.

Zachary Lavigne and Kevin Klima scored for the Sagueneens (6-10-2).

---