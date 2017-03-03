SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Mathieu Sevigny's third goal of the game was the winner as the Drummondville Voltigeurs edged the Shawinigan Cataractes 6-5 on Friday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Charles-Olivier Ouimet, Jeremy Manseau and Anthony Boucher also scored for the Voltigeurs (25-32-5). Nicolas Guay tacked on three helpers and Olivier Rodrigue made 37 saves.

Dennis Yan led Shawinigan (39-18-4) with a goal and two assists. Gabriel Sylvestre, Cameron Askew, Samuel Blier and Samuel Bucek rounded out the attack while Mikhail Denisov stopped 23 shots.

Neither team scored on four power plays.

SCREAMING EAGLES 4 MOOSEHEADS 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Massimo Carozza scored once and added an assist to lift the Screaming Eagles over Halifax.

Leon Gawanke, Peyton Hoyt and Jordan Ty Fournier rounded out the attack for Cape Breton (34-24-4).

Nico Hischier had a short-handed goal for the Mooseheads (26-31-5), who lost their fourth in a row.

SEA DOGS 9 OCEANIC 3

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Mathieu Joseph had a goal and four assists and Matthew Highmore added one goal and three helpers as the Sea Dogs routed Rimouski.

Kyle Ward struck twice for Saint John (42-13-6) while Thomas Chabot, Joe Veleno, Julien Gauthier, Spencer Smallman and Bokondji Imama supplied the rest of the offence.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Tyler Boland and Denis Mikhnin scored for the Oceanic (24-33-5), who dropped their fifth straight.

OLYMPIQUES 5 PHOENIX 2

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Jeffrey Durocher had a pair of goals as Gatineau toppled the Phoenix.

Daniel Del Paggio, Shawn Boudrias and William Basque also scored for the Olympiques (29-29-4). Vitalii Abramov and Zack MacEwen tacked on three assists apiece.

Nicolas Poulin and Simon Lefebvre had goals for Sherbrooke (23-34-4).

DRAKKAR 7 WILDCATS 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Ivan Chekhovich scored two goals and an assist to lift the Drakkar past Moncton.

Noah Corson, D'Artagnan Joly, Edouard St-Laurent, Simon Chevrier and Vincent Deslauriers rounded out the attack for Baie-Comeau (22-30-10).

Duncan MacIntyre replied for the Wildcats (14-44-3).

SAGUENEENS 6 REMPARTS 0

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Frederic Allard had two goals and an assist and Julio Billia stopped 16 shots for the Sagueneens routed Quebec.

Antoine Marcoux, Brendan Hamelin, German Rubtsov and Joey Ratelle supplied the rest of the offence for Chicoutimi (34-23-4).

Evgeny Kiselev turned away 44 shots for the Remparts (29-27-6).

HUSKIES 7 FOREURS 0

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Manuel Wiederer scored two goals and an assist and Olivier Tremblay made 14 saves as the Huskies blanked Val-d'Or for their sixth straight win.

Mathieu Boucher struck twice and Antoine Waked had a goal and two helpers for Rouyn-Noranda (39-15-7). Jean-Christophe Beaudin and Jeremy Lauzon also chipped in.

Alex Bishop turned away 30 shots for the Foreurs (26-30-5), who suffered their first regulation loss in six games.

