The Toronto Raptors are expected to announce this week that assistant GM Bobby Webster will be the team's new general manager.

Webster will report to team president Masai Ujiri and replaces Jeff Weltman, who left for the Orlando Magic last month.

At age 32, Webster will become the youngest current general manager in the NBA.

Webster joined the Raptors in 2013 after working for the NBA league office in New York for seven seasons.

In his role with the Raptors, Webster provided expertise on the collective bargaining agreement, as well as duties on scouting, player personnel and roster management.