Unless there's an injured QB, nowhere for Kaepernick to go

The Baltimore Ravens have signed a free agent quarterback but it isn't Colin Kaepernick. The Ravens waived QB Dustin Vaughn and signed former Buffalo Bills starter Thad Lewis.

Lewis hasn't played in the NFL since the 2013 season and has 1,296 career passing yards with five touchdowns. In 12 games last season, Kaepernick had 2,241 yards and 16 TDs.

The Ravens may elect to sign Kaepernick regardless, but the addition of another verteran quarterback can only hurt his chances of becoming a Raven.

Earlier this month, rumours swirled that the Ravens and Kaepernick had mutual interest in a deal. Ravens starter Joe Flacco is sidelined with a back injury, but expects to make his regular season debut on Sept. 10. Meanwhile, backup QB Ryan Mallett is averaging just 3.2 yards per passing attempt with no TDs in the preseason.