Red Bull Media house is on its way to ending sponsorship arrangements with North American esports organizations Cloud9 and Team SoloMid due to a conflict of interest with Riot Games regulations, according to a report from ESPN.

Riots’ sale of sponsorship rule states that a company cannot own and operate a League of Legends team and sponsor another simulteaneously. Red Bull GmbH, the parent company of Red Bull Media House, owns and operates the European Challenger Series squad Red Bulls.

This is only the second time the sale of sponsorship rule has been forced into action. Technology company Curse attempted to title sponsor Team Curse while also teaming up with TSM with its Curse Voice platform in 2014.

Sources confirmed to ESPN that Red Bull North America will look into sponsorships with other teams in the industry and is in talks for a $3 million, multiyear deal with Tempo Storm.

Cloud9 declined to comment on ESPN’s report while TSM, Tempo Storm, Riot Games and Red Bull did not respond to requests for comment.