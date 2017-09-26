Quarterback help could be on the way for the Ottawa Redblacks very soon.

There's a chance that quarterbacks Trevor Harris and Drew Tate could play in the Redblacks' game Friday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Ottawa general manager Marcel Desjardins said Tuesday. Desjardins said Harris threw passes on Monday and the quarterback "felt pretty good".

According to TSN Football Insider David Naylor, a decision is expected on Wednesday as to who will play against the Roughriders.

Trevor Harris threw on the side Monday and "felt pretty good" according to GM Desjardins. Would have to come off 6-game injured list. # CFL — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) September 26, 2017

Harris, the Redblacks starting quarterback, has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury; while Tate, who initially replaced Harris in Week 13, missed Ottawa's most recent game after incurring an arm injury.

Ryan Lindley started under centre against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week, completing 16 of 36 attempts for 151 yards in a 29-9 loss.

The Redblacks currently sit in second place in the East Division with a record of 5-8-1, with six weeks remaining in the regular season.