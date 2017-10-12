Redblacks rising in CFL Power Rankings

TEAM STATS

The Roughriders had an impressive 27-24 win at Toronto, but there is the little matter of quarterback play - they won thanks to Brandon Bridge, who passed for 292 yards and a couple of touchdowns in relief of Kevin Glenn, who has struggled for the past three games. Glenn is set to start again this week, but that leash has to be getting shorter.

Key Injuries: SB Chad Owens (foot), LB Samuel Eguavoen, CB Kacey Rodgers (leg).