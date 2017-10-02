1h ago
Redskins' Norman out for a "couple weeks"
TSN.ca Staff
Washington Redskins star cornerback Josh Norman suffered a rib injury in the first half of Monday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
ESPN's Lisa Salters spoke to head coach Jay Gruden at halftime who said the 29-year-old will “be out a couple of weeks” with the injury.
According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Washington is concerned about a possible internal injury with his lung.
Norman has 12 tackles and two forced fumbles this season, his second in Washington. He signed a five-year, $75 million contract with Washington as a free agent prior to the 2016 campaign.
The Coastal Carolina product was a Pro Bowler with the Carolina Panthers in 2015.