Washington Redskins star cornerback Josh Norman suffered a rib injury in the first half of Monday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN's Lisa Salters spoke to head coach Jay Gruden at halftime who said the 29-year-old will “be out a couple of weeks” with the injury.

Jay Gruden told me he expects Josh Norman to “be out a couple of weeks” with the rib injury he suffered late in the 2nd quarter. — lisa salters (@saltersl) October 3, 2017

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Washington is concerned about a possible internal injury with his lung.

One focus for #Redskins & CB Josh Norman (ribs) is a possible internal injury. I’m told they are particular concerned about a lung issue. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2017

Norman has 12 tackles and two forced fumbles this season, his second in Washington. He signed a five-year, $75 million contract with Washington as a free agent prior to the 2016 campaign.

The Coastal Carolina product was a Pro Bowler with the Carolina Panthers in 2015.