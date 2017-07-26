RICHMOND, Va. — Tight end Jordan Reed was a surprise inclusion on the Washington Redskins' physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp because of a toe injury.

A team spokesman said Reed was dealing with significant toe soreness and is undergoing further evaluation before being cleared to play as the Redskins hope to avoid any long-term issues. Reed missed time last season with a concussion and a shoulder injury.

Safety DeAngelo Hall, linebacker Houston Bates and receiver Kendal Thompson were also put on the PUP list Wednesday before camp practices begin Thursday. Hall, Bates and Thompson all missed off-season workouts with injuries.

But the inclusion of Reed came out of nowhere. Coach Jay Gruden said Hall, Bates and "probably a couple more" players would miss the start of camp but didn't go any further or mention Reed.

Washington's top pass-catcher skipped voluntary off-season workouts but showed no effects of an injury during minicamp practices in June. Reed, 27, was third on the Redskins with 66 catches despite playing in just 12 games and had 686 yards and six touchdowns.

Hall and Bates are recovering from knee surgery, while Thompson has an undisclosed injury.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL