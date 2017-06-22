1h ago
Reliever Street activated by Los Angeles Angels
The Canadian Press
MLB: Angels 4, Yankees 8
NEW YORK — Reliever Huston Street has been activated by the Los Angeles Angels after recovering from a strained latissimus dorsi muscle in his back that had sidelined him since spring training.
The 33-year-old right-hander allowed one hit over 1 1/3 innings for Triple-A Salt Lake in a rehab outing on Monday.
Los Angeles opened a roster spot by optioning right-hander Mike Morin to the Bees on Thursday.