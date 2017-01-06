The Buffalo Bills intend to have another quarterback behind centre next season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the team is preparing to move on from Tyrod Taylor and will not exercise the $15.5-million bonus option on his deal.

If the Bills were to pick up the option - of which they have until March 11 to do so - the 27-year-old Taylor's contract would become guaranteed for $30.75 million and five years.

A product of Virginia Tech, Taylor came to the Bills as a free agent in 2015 after four seasons of backing up Joe Flacco with the Baltimore Ravens. The Hampton Beach, Virginia native appeared in only 14 games over those seasons, never as a starter.

The arrival of Taylor helped revitalize a Bills offence that went from 26th in the NFL to 10th in 2015 and 11th this past season.

In his two years with the club, Taylor has set a number of quarterbacking records with the Bills. Among them, his 580 rushing yards this season were the most ever by a Buffalo pivot.

Taylor started 15 games for the Bills this season, throwing for 3,023 yards and 17 touchdowns on 269-for-436 passing. His 68.2 total quarterback rating was ninth in the NFL.

He was inactive for the team's final game of the season, a Week 17 loss to the New York Jets. Taylor announced on Wednesday that he would undergo surgery. The team confirmed on Thursday that the QB underwent a core muscle operation with an estimated six-week recovery time.

If Taylor cannot pass a team physical by March 11, the Bills must guarantee his 2017 salary.