Duron Carter is close to signing a contract with a new CFL team, with the Saskatchewan Roughriders the frontrunner for his services according to a report from TSN's Gary Lawless.

interest from @sskroughriders in @DC_CHILLIN_8 has grown, he is close to accepting offer. lots of teams in on this - looks like Riders #cfl — gary lawless (@garylawless) January 13, 2017

Carter, 25, was released in October by the Alouettes after a slew of disagreements with coaches and teammates. He recorded 938 yards receiving with five touchdowns in 2016 before the release.

In parts of three CFL seasons, all with the Alouettes, Carter has amassed 2,877 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.