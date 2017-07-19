The Los Angeles Chargers can't seem to shake the injury bug.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that first-round pick Mike Williams could require season-ending back surgery on a herniated disc.

Wide receiver Williams, taken with the seventh overall pick out of Clemson, recently underwent a second epidural in an attempt to get him ready in time for training camp, but the Chargers are operating under the belief that he will not be ready.

The team is unsure where Williams picked up the injury. One possibility is that Williams incurred the issue during the NFL Draft Combine.

A native of Vance, South Carolina, Williams appeared in 15 games for the National Champion Tigers last season, tallying 1,361 yards on 98 receptions with 11 touchdowns.