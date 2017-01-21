The Indianapolis Colts have fired GM Ryan Grigson, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Colts have relieved GM Ryan Grigson of his duties, league source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2017

Grigson had been general manager of the Colts since 2012, and drafted Andrew Luck first overall in his first year on the job. The Colts finished 11-5 in each of Grigson's first three years leading the Colts but finished just 8-8 both of the past two seasons.

Despite a tumultuous 2015 season, the Colts extended Grigson through 2019 last offseason.

Colts head coach Chuck Pagano, who is also reportedly on the hot seat in Indianapolis, is believed to be safe at this point, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Colts coach Chuck Pagano is believed to be safe at this point, another source said. Jim Irsay should (maybe) have more at 5:30 pm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2017

Pagano also signed a contract extension after the team's 8-8 2015 season.