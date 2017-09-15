Russillo: Fans should be 'sympathetic' if Luck wants out of Indy

Less than three weeks after trading for him, the Indianapolis Colts plan to start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Colts are planning on starting QB Jacoby Brissett on Sunday vs. #AZCardinals. Former starter Scott Tolzien goes to the bench. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2017

The Colts acquired Brissett from the New England Patriots for receiver Phillip Dorsett earlier this month. Brissett played behind Scott Tolzien in Indy's Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but still saw some action, finishing 2/3 for 51 yards. Tolzien was 9/18 for 128 yards and two interceptions in the loss.

The Colts are hoping to have star quarterback Andrew Luck back sooner than later, but reports suggest he could still be at least a couple weeks away.

Brissett showed some promise in limited action for the Patriots last year, finishing 34/55 for 400 yards.