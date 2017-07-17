Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a late-night altercation at a bar in Dallas, reports Mike Fisher of 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas.

EXCLUSIVE: Sources Allege @DallasCowboys Star #EzekielElliott Involved In Late-Night Altercation At Clutch Bar. Full Report Coming pic.twitter.com/G6viRQhcqN — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) July 17, 2017

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter confirms the report and adds that Dallas police say that no arrests have been reported in relation to the incident.

Elliott would appear to be on thin ice with the NFL, currently. The 21-year-old is expected to face discipline from the league in relation to domestic abuse allegations that were made against him last season. He was also captured on video groping a woman at a St. Patrick's Day parade.

Schefter reports that Elliott could be looking at either a one-or two-game suspension.

In his first season with the Cowboys, Elliott lived up to the billing of being taken fourth overall in the 2016 draft. Last season, he led the NFL in rushing with 1631 yards, while adding 15 touchdowns on the ground. For his efforts, Elliott concluded his rookie campaign by being named a Pro Bowler.