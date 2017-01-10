Another slugger is reportedly set to play for Canada at the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

FOX Sports' Jon Morosi is reporting that it’s likely that Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman will join Canada when they take on the rest of the world in the international tournament beginning on March 6, 2017

Freeman was born in the U.S, but is eligible to play for Canada because of his mother’s Toronto roots. The two-time all-star has represented the states in international competition before, but now wants to play for the country of his heritage as a tribute to his mother who passed away from melanoma when he was 10 years old

Freeman would join a list of recognizable Canadian players that so far includes Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin and free agent Blue Jay Michael Saunders.

Freeman, 27, who has spent his entire seven-year major league career with the Braves, hit 34 home runs and drove in 91 runs last season in 158 games played.