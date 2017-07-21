The San Antonio Spurs have signed free agent forward Pau Gasol to a three-year deal to remain with the Spurs according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Terms of the deal were not immediately released.

Free agent Pau Gasol has agreed on a three-year deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2017

Last season, the Spaniard averaged 12.4 points per game and 7.8 rebounds on a .502 shooting percentage for the San Antonio Spurs.

Gasol declined the player option on the final year of his two-year, $37.1 million deal he signed last summer.

The 36-year-old helped the Spurs reach the Western Conference Finals last season, but were swept by the champion Golden State Warriors.

Gasol is averaging 17.9 PPG and 9.4 RPG for his career in 13 seasons split between the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and the Spurs.

He is a six-time All-Star and a two-time NBA champion.