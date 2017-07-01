20m ago
Report: Iguodala agrees to terms with Warriors
TSN.ca Staff
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Andre Iguodala has agreed to a three-year, $48 million deal with the Golden State Warriors.
In response to the report Iguodala tweeted a confirmation of the news.
Iguodala averaged 7.6 points per game to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Golden State Warriors last season while having a major influence on the defensive end.
The 33-year-old won his second NBA title this year, adding to a resume that already includes a Finals MVP award, an All-Star appearance in 2012 and two nods to the NBA’s All-Defensive Team.
He was drafted No. 9 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2004. He averages 13.0 PPG for his career over 13 seasons with the 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Warriors. He is coming off a four-year, $48 million deal.