According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Andre Iguodala has agreed to a three-year, $48 million deal with the Golden State Warriors.

In response to the report Iguodala tweeted a confirmation of the news.

Iguodala averaged 7.6 points per game to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Golden State Warriors last season while having a major influence on the defensive end.

The 33-year-old won his second NBA title this year, adding to a resume that already includes a Finals MVP award, an All-Star appearance in 2012 and two nods to the NBA’s All-Defensive Team.

He was drafted No. 9 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2004. He averages 13.0 PPG for his career over 13 seasons with the 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Warriors. He is coming off a four-year, $48 million deal.