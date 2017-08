Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

#Jaguars WR Marqise Lee suffered a high-ankle sprain, source said. He'll push hard to be ready for Week 1, but caution could push it back — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2017

He will "push hard" to get ready for Week 1 but it's unclear whether he'll suit up or not. Lee went down with what appeared to be a non-contac leg injury over the weekend and was carted off the field.

The Jaguars will begin their season on Sept. 10 as they visit the Houston Texans.