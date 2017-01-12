The Toronto Blue Jays have avoided arbitration with infielder Darwin Barney, settling at $2.8875M according to a report by Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

blue jays, darwin barney settle at $2.8875M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 12, 2017

The 31-year-old appeared in 104 games for the Jays in 2016, posting a .269 average with four homers and 19 RBIs.

Barney spent time at second base, third base, shortstop, left field and pitched one inning for the Blue Jays in 2016.

The Portland, Oregon native was drafted in the fourth round of the 2007 amateur draft by the Chicago Cubs.

He won a 2012 Gold Glove while with the Cubs.