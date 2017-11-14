According to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, sources say the Toronto Blue Jays have reached out to free agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain.

The #BlueJays and #Mets have reached out early on free agent Lorenzo Cain, sources say. #Rangers, #Mariners and #SFGiants also have CF openings and could be potential fits. The Giants are juggling a lot of balls right now. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) November 14, 2017

Crasnick says the New York Mets have also reached out early regarding Cain. The Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants all have openings in centre field and will potentially be in the mix to sign Cain.

The 31-year-old is one of the most high-profile free agents this offseason and spent the last seven seasons with the Kansas City Royals, hitting .300/.440/.803 with 15 home runs, 49 RBI and stealing 26 bases in 2017.

The Blue Jays will be in the market for a corner outfielder after general manager Ross Atkins said the team will not pick up veteran right fielder Jose Bautista's 2018 option and confirmed the 35-year-old will not be returning.