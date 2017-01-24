1h ago
Report: Jays, Saltalamacchia agree to deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with free-agent catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia on a minor league deal that will pay $1.25 million in the majors plus $250K in incentives according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.
The 10-year veteran spent last season as a member of the Detroit Tigers, appearing in 92 games. In 292 plate appearances, he posted 12 homers and 38 RBIs with a .171 batting average and .284 on base percentage.
The 31-year old has also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves.