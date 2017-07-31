36m ago
Report: Jays trade reliever Smith to Indians
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays have traded relief pitcher Joe Smith to the Cleveland Indians, as per Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.
Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports that the Blue Jays will receive minor leaguers Tom Pannone (LHP) and Samad Taylor (SS) in exchange for Smith.
The 33-year-old Smith was in his first season with Toronto. In 38 appearances, he recorded a 3.28 ERA along with a 3-0 record.
Besides the Indians, Smith has played for five other clubs.