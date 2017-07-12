CP3 would love to have Melo on Rockets

The Houston Rockets have already traded for All-Star point guard Chris Paul, signed free agent P.J. Tucker and locked up superstar James Harden to an extension this summer and are apparently looking to make another impactful move.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets and New York Knicks are working on Carmelo Anthony trade scenarios that could include up to four teams. Wojnarowski adds that both sides are motivated, but nothing is imminent.

Sources: Knicks, Rockets working on Carmelo Anthony trade scenarios that include four-team deals. Sides motivated but no agreement imminent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2017

Earlier in July, Wojnarowski reported that the 33-year-old Anthony would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for the Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers.

Anthony averaged 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 74 games with the Knicks in 2016-17, his seventh year with the team.

Anthony has two years and over $50 million left on his current contact.

New York had another rough year, posting a 31-51 record. They parted ways with president Phil Jackson last month and could be looking to go a different direction without the Syracuse product on the team.

The Rockets fell to the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the playoffs this year, but appear to be making every effort possible to give the Golden State Warriors more of a challenge in the Western Conference for the next few years.