Controversial basketball dad LaVar Ball is making headlines again as he has pulled his youngest son, LaMelo, out of high school in order to train him at home, according to Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times.

Stunning news: LaVar Ball said he is pulling junior LaMelo from Chino Hills and will home-school him the next two years and train him. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 2, 2017

Ball, 16, is a junior at Chino Hills High School in California and is the younger brother of Lonzo Ball who was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick in this year's draft.

LaMelo will be home schooled and will not play for any other team. LaVar says the decision is "good for Melo" since there will be less distractions.

"I'm going to make him the best basketball player ever," LaVar told the LA Times over the phone on Monday.

LaMelo is most known for scoring 92 points in a high school game last year.

LiAngelo Ball will play his first season with the UCLA Bruins this year.