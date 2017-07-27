The Golden State Warriors have brought back centre JaVale McGee according to ESPN's Chris Haynes.

This gives the Warriors 15 guaranteed contracts heading into the 2017-18 season. 

In 77 games last year for the Warriors, McGee averaged 6.1 points per game and 3.2 rebounds. He won the first championship of his nine-year career last year with the Warriors.

He was drafted No. 18 overall in the 2008 NBA Draft. 