The Golden State Warriors have brought back centre JaVale McGee according to ESPN's Chris Haynes.

Free agent center JaVale McGee has agreed to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 27, 2017

This gives the Warriors 15 guaranteed contracts heading into the 2017-18 season.

In 77 games last year for the Warriors, McGee averaged 6.1 points per game and 3.2 rebounds. He won the first championship of his nine-year career last year with the Warriors.

He was drafted No. 18 overall in the 2008 NBA Draft.