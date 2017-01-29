According to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the Kansas City Royals and free agent outfielder Brandon Moss have agreed to a two-year contract, pending a physical.

Sources: Royals have agreed to a two-year deal with Brandon Moss, pending a physical. Going to be for $12 million. Physical is this week. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 29, 2017

Moss, who played with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016, posted his best season with the club since coming over from the Cleveland Indians during the 2015 season, hitting 28 home runs and driving in 67 runs.

A left-handed hitter, the 33-year-old Moss should see regular at-bats against right-handed pitchers, alternating between the designated hitter spot and right field for the Royals.

The news of Moss and the Royals engaged in contract talks was first reported by ESPN's Jim Bowden.