Madison Square Garden fired their security chief Friday, just two days after New York Knicks great Charles Oakley was thrown out and arrested after an altercation in the stands during a game, according to The Undefeated’s Mike Wise.

Oakley had courtside seats for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but was thrown out in the first quarter after allegedly directing comments towards Knicks owner James Dolan. Oakley got into a shoving match with security and was forcibly ejected from the game. The 53-year-old was later charged with three counts of assault.

Later Friday, Oakley was reportedly banned for life from MSG. He says he wasn't doing anything that warranted an ejection.

Oakley describes MSG incident, will always root for Knicks Charles Oakley shares his side of the story from what happened at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, and says he'll always love the Knicks.

It is not known if the firing of the security chief, Frank Benedetto, was related to the incident at MSG on Wednesday.