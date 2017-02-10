Charles Oakley has been banned from Madison Square Garden by New York Knicks president James Dolan after an altercation at the arena during a Knicks game on Wednesday.

The ban was first reported by Michael Kay of The Michael Kay Show Friday afternoon. Dolan later appeared on the show to confirm the report, but noted it was not necessarily for life.

"We are going to put the ban in place and hopefully it won't be forever," said Dolan.

"I certainly think that Charles should be embarrassed," Knicks owner Dolan said on the Michael Kay Show Friday. "Should we be embarrassed? I think we're sad. This is an abusive situation."

Oakley had courtside seats for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but was thrown out in the first quarter after allegedly directing comments towards Dolan. Oakley got into a shoving match with security and was forcibly ejected from the game. The 53-year-old was later charged with three counts of assault. Oakley says he wasn't doing anything that warranted an ejection.

Earlier Friday, MSG reportedly fired their security chief Frank Benedetto.

Oakley played with the Knicks for a decade from 1989 to 1998, helping the team make the 1994 NBA Finals where they fell to the Houston Rockets in seven games. The Knick great has had a shaky relationship with the franchise and Dolan ever since his departure.