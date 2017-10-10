Owners across the NFL will apparently meet next week to discuss a potential new rule making it mandatory to stand during the American national anthem, according to a numerous reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter obtained a letter from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent to all NFL team presidents.

"We live in a country that can feel very divided. Sports, and especially the NFL, brings people together and lets them set aside those divisions, at least for a few hours. The current dispute over the National Anthem is threatening to erode the unifying power of our game, and is now dividing us, and our players, from many fans across the country.

I’m very proud of our players and owners who have done the hard work over the past year to listen, understand and attempt to address the underlying issues within their communities. At our September committee meetings, we heard directly from several players about why these issues are so important to them and how we can support their work. And last week, we met with the leadership of the NFLPA and more players to advance the dialogue.

Like many of our fans, we believe that everyone should stand for the National Anthem. It is an important moment in our game. We want to honor our flag and our country, and our fans expect that of us. We also care deeply about our players and respect their opinions and concerns about critical social issues. The controversy over the Anthem is a barrier to having honest conversations and making real progress on the underlying issues. We need to move past this controversy, and we want to do that together with our players.

Building on many discussions with clubs and players, we have worked to develop a plan that we will review with you at next week’s League meeting. This would include such elements as an in-season platform to promote the work of our players on these core issues, and that will help to promote positive change in our country. We want to ensure that any work at the League level is consistent with the work that each club is doing in its own community, and that we dedicate a platform that can enable these initiatives to succeed. Additionally, we will continue the unprecedented dialogue with our players.

I expect and look forward to a full and open discussion of these issues when we meet next week in New York. Everyone involved in the game needs to come together on a path forward to continue to be a force for good within our communities, protect the game, and preserve our relationship with fans throughout the country. The NFL is at its best when we ourselves are unified. In that spirit, let’s resolve that next week we will meet this challenge in a unified and positive way."

This news comes amid widespread protests from NFL players during the national anthem that are intended not to disrespect the flag or the military, but to shed light on racial injustice, police brutality and other inequalities that affect people of color in the United States. Some players have chosen to kneel during the anthem following a precedent set by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has been unable to find a team this season.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first player to kneel during the anthem last season in protest of racial inequality and police brutality against minorities. The protests have increased dramatically this season after U.S. President Donald Trump said players who kneel during the anthem should be "fired" for disrespecting the country at a rally last month in Alabama.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump went after the NFL's tax breaks on Twitter.

"Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law!" he tweeted.

On Sunday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made headlines when he said players who "disrespect the flag" will not play.

"I know this, we cannot ... in the NFL in any way give the implication that we tolerate disrespecting the flag," Jones said. "We know that there is a serious debate in this country about those issues, but there is no question in my mind that the National Football League and the Dallas Cowboys are going to stand up for the flag. So we're clear."