The San Diego Padres have hired Canadian ex-major leaguer Matt Stairs as their hitting coach, according to FanRag's Jon Heyman.

padres are hiring matt stairs as hitting coach @RobertMurrayFRS 1st said #strong" candidate. good hire. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 27, 2017

After a 19-year MLB career, the 49-year-old Stairs joined the Philadelphia Phillies as their hitting coach for the 2017 season.

The native of Saint John, NB hit .262 with 265 home runs and 899 RBIs over 1895 career games with the Montreal Expos, Boston Red Sox, Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Philles, San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals.