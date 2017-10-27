13m ago
Report: Padres hire Stairs as hitting coach
TSN.ca Staff
The San Diego Padres have hired Canadian ex-major leaguer Matt Stairs as their hitting coach, according to FanRag's Jon Heyman.
After a 19-year MLB career, the 49-year-old Stairs joined the Philadelphia Phillies as their hitting coach for the 2017 season.
The native of Saint John, NB hit .262 with 265 home runs and 899 RBIs over 1895 career games with the Montreal Expos, Boston Red Sox, Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Philles, San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals.