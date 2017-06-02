Fan favourite Amir Johnson could be making a return to the Toronto Raptors.

The Sporting News' Sean Deveney reports that there is mutual interest between the 30-year-old Johnson and the team in a reunion next month.

Johnson, who left the Raps for the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2015 after six seasons in Toronto, is an unrestricted free agent. With first-round picks Guerschon Yabusele and Ante Zizic in the pipeline, it's unlikely that the Celtics will look to retain Johnson's services.

Deveney notes that the Raptors' first priorities remain re-signing unrestricted free agents Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka.

A native of Los Angeles, Johnson appeared in 80 games with Atlantic Division-winning Celtics this season (starting 77 of them), averaging 6.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 20.1 minutes a night. This season marked the fewest minutes that Johnson averaged since 2009-2010. Johnson started only nine of the Celtics' 14 playoff contests.

Originally taken in the second round of the 2005 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons, Johnson was acquired by the Raptors in the summer of 2009 from the Milwaukee Bucks as part of trade that sent Carlos Delfino to Wisconsin.

The Raptors have an estimated $30 million in cap space and $50 million under luxury tax.