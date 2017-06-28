Can Celtics pull off getting Hayward and George?

The Houston Rockets are apparently the latest team to join the Paul George sweepstakes. ESPN's Marc Stein reports, the Rockets are trying to acquiring George from the Indiana Pacers.

Besides Houston, the four-time All-Star George has also been linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. He has reportedly expressed a strong desire to play in his hometown of Los Angeles.

George, 27, is under contract for the 2017-18 season, but is almost certainly expected to opt out of his current contract and become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The Rockets, who finished third in the Western Conference last season, are reportedly also considering adding Chris Paul.