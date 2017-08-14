It appears former Hamilton Tiger-Cats cornerback Delvin Breaux is on the trade block.

According to Nick Underhill of The Advocate, the Saints are shopping Breaux after three seasons with the team.

The Saints are shopping Delvin Breaux, per source. They’re frustrated with his injury history over the last three years. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 14, 2017

Underhill reports the Saints are tired of Breaux's injury problems - he missed 10 games last season due to a shoulder injury and is currently unable to practice in training camp due to a leg injury.

Upon joining the Saints in 2015 after two seasons in the CFL, Breaux played all 16 games and made three interceptions while breaking up 19 passes and making 37 tackles. He was held without an interception in six games last season, making 18 tackles and breaking up one pass.

The defensive back will turn 28 in October.