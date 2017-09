The Houston Texans have released wide receiver Jaelen Strong according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Texans released WR Jaelen Strong, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2017

Strong was suspended for the first game of the season and was not targeted in Week 2 despite playing 20 snaps.

In eight games last year, he had 14 catches for 131 yards and no touchdowns.

The 23-year-old was taken in the third round of the 2015 draft out of Arizona State.