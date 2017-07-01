Is there pressure on Butler to lead Wolves to playoffs?

The Minnesota Timberwolves will sign point guard Jeff Teague to a three-year deal worth $57 million according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Last season, Teague averaged 15.3 points per game and a career-high 7.8 assists.

The 29-year-old was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. After playing seven seasons for the Hawks, he was traded to the Indiana Pacers prior to the start of last season in a three-team deal involving Taurean Prince and George Hill.

Teague is coming off a four-year, $32 million deal he signed with the Hawks prior to the start of the 2013-14 season.

The product of Wake Forest is averaging 12.6 PPG and 5.5 APG for his career spanning eight seasons.

He is a one-time All-Star, an honour which he earned in 2014-15.