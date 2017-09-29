Will Trevathan be suspended for scary hit on Adams?

Danny Trevathan's hit on Davante Adams Thursday night is being reviewed by the NFL for a possible suspension, according to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Bears LB Danny Trevathan’s hit on Davante Adams is being reviewed for a possible suspension, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2017

The Chicago Bears' linebacker hit Adams with a helmet-to-helmet tackle while the Green Bay Packers' wide receiver was already wrapped up by Bears' players in the third quarter of the Packers' 35-14 win.

Adams had to be carted off the field but appears to have avoided major injury according to Packers head coach Mike McCarthy after the game.