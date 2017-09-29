1m ago
Report: Trevathan hit to be reviewed by NFL
TSN.ca Staff
Will Trevathan be suspended for scary hit on Adams?
Danny Trevathan's hit on Davante Adams Thursday night is being reviewed by the NFL for a possible suspension, according to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The Chicago Bears' linebacker hit Adams with a helmet-to-helmet tackle while the Green Bay Packers' wide receiver was already wrapped up by Bears' players in the third quarter of the Packers' 35-14 win.
Adams had to be carted off the field but appears to have avoided major injury according to Packers head coach Mike McCarthy after the game.