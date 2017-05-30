Court records state that Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel of his car when police in Jupiter, Florida spotted him stopped in the right lane of the road early Monday morning, according to Tthe Palm Beach Post.

According to the Florida newspaper, the court records indicate that police had to wake up Woods, who was buckled in the driver’s seat of his 2015 black Mercedes-Benz. The Palm Beach Post also reports that the records show his car was running with the brake lights and right blinker on.

Woods was arrested early Monday on a DUI charge and spent nearly four hours in a county jail before he was released. Jail records show that Woods was booked into Palm Beach County jail at 7:18 a.m. and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

In a statement released Monday night, Woods said his arrest did not involve alcohol and stemmed from "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications."

"I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly," he explained. "I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions."

Woods, a 14-time major champion who ranks second with his 79 career victories on the PGA Tour, has not played for four months. He is out for the rest of the season while he recovers from his fourth back surgery.

Woods has not been seen at a golf tournament since he opened with a 77 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on February 2, withdrawing the next day because of back spasms. He was in Los Angeles for the Genesis Open, run by his Tiger Woods Foundation, but did not come to the course because of his back.

He was at the Masters, but only to attend the dinner for past champions.

Woods, who had been No. 1 longer than any other golfer, has not been a factor since his last victory in August 2013 as he battled through back surgeries from a week before the 2014 Masters until his most recent operation to fuse discs in his lower back a month ago.

In an update Friday on his website, Woods said the fusion surgery provided instant relief and that "I haven't felt this good in years."

It was the first time Woods has run into trouble off the golf course since he plowed his SUV into a tree and a fire hydrant outside his Windermere, Florida, home in the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, which led to revelations that he had multiple extramarital affairs.

Woods and wife Elin Nordegren divorced in August 2010. He later had a relationship with Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn that lasted two years.