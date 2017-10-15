Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will file a grievance under the NFL's collective bargaining agreement against the owners for collusion, according to multiple reports.

I am told that @Kaepernick7 has filed a grievance under the CBA for collusion against the owners. If accurate, this is huge. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 15, 2017

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman, who was first to report the news, said Kaepernick is preparing a statement and has hired attorney Mark Geragos to represent him.

Kaepernick has hired attorney Mark Geragos. Who has represented numerous high profile clients. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 15, 2017

Kaepernick, who made headlines last season for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality, and has drawn the ire of US President Donald Trump, has yet to be signed after opting out of his deal with the San Francisco 49ers at the end of last season.