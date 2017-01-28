TORONTO — Joe Resetarits had a hat trick and added an assist to lead the Rochester Knighthawks past the Toronto Rock 9-8 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Kyle Jackson's second goal of the night came in the fourth quarter and stood as the winner for Rochester (2-2). Jarrett Davis, Josh Currier, Brad Gillies and Ian Llord also scored as Matt Vinc made 49 saves for the win.

Brett Hickey scored four times for Toronto (2-1), while Tom Schreiber had a pair of goals and set up three others. Stephan Leblanc scored and added three assists, Kasey Beirnes added a single. Nick Rose stopped 23 shots in net for the Rock.

The Knighthawks were 1 for 2 on the power play and Toronto was 3 for 5 with the man advantage.