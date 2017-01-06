With CFL free agency just over a month away, the Saskatchewan Roughriders made a contract offer to soon-to-be-free agent quarterback Darian Durant this week.

According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, the new offer is $50,000 less in guaranteed money and $75,000 less in signing bonus money from his last one.

My understanding is that the new contract #Riders have offered Durant is LESS than last offer. 50k less guaranteed & 75k less signing bonus — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 6, 2017

In November, TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless reported that the offer on the table was for $325,000 (guaranteed) and up to $400,000 with roster and player incentives. Lalji adds that the decrease in signing bonus this time is significant because it's taxed at a lower rate.

Signing bonus decrease is significant because it's taxed at a lower rate. And the 2nd year added is irrelevant, as previously suggested — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 6, 2017

Riders play-by-play announcer Rod Pedersen of CKRM reported in November that Durant was willing to accept a salary of $350,000 (guaranteed), down from the $450,000 salary he earned in 2016.

Durant, 34, has spent all 10 of his CFL seasons with the Roughriders, leading them to three Grey Cup games and winning one championship in 2013.

CFL free agency opens at Noon et on February 14.